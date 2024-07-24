Deadline approaches for £100k energy fund

Electricity North West is offering £100,000 in funding through its Powering Our Communities programme.

This initiative, now in its seventh year, supports local energy projects by providing early-stage funding to help with planning, engagement and feasibility studies.

The programme has already allocated nearly £500,000 to various community projects across the region.

Groups and organisations interested in applying for a share of this year’s £100,000 should submit their applications by Friday 26th July.

Helen Seagrave, Electricity North West’s Community Energy Manager, said: “The applications that have already been submitted are an incredibly diverse range and I think that highlights how community energy is growing and people recognising the huge benefits.

“More people want to tackle climate change whilst getting a community benefit and making a difference.”