Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy Saving

Deadline approaches for £100k energy fund

Electricity North West offers £100,000 for local energy projects, with applications due by 26th July
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/24/2024 9:00 AM
0 0
0
Electricity North West switches to 100% renewable power
Image: Electricity North West
0
Shares

Electricity North West is offering £100,000 in funding through its Powering Our Communities programme.

This initiative, now in its seventh year, supports local energy projects by providing early-stage funding to help with planning, engagement and feasibility studies.

The programme has already allocated nearly £500,000 to various community projects across the region.

Groups and organisations interested in applying for a share of this year’s £100,000 should submit their applications by Friday 26th July.

Helen Seagrave, Electricity North West’s Community Energy Manager, said: “The applications that have already been submitted are an incredibly diverse range and I think that highlights how community energy is growing and people recognising the huge benefits.

“More people want to tackle climate change whilst getting a community benefit and making a difference.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.