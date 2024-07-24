King set to upgrade Bentleys for net zero

The Royal Household has announced plans to convert the King’s two state Bentleys to biofuel within the next year as part of its push towards sustainability.

According to the Sovereign Grant Annual report, the long term goal is to replace the current fleet with electric cars.

The taxpayer funding for the monarchy’s expenses was £86.3 million for 2023-24.

Recent accounts for the Royal Household revealed several new environmentally friendly measures.

Windsor Castle will be fitted with solar panels and Buckingham Palace‘s gas lanterns will be upgraded with electrical fittings to enhance energy efficiency while maintaining their historic appearance.

The report said: “The gas lamps across the estate were turned off during the recent energy crisis and this is the first phase of a programme to convert them to electrical fittings whilst retaining as much of the historic fabric as possible.”

The accounts showed a 4% increase in total emissions from the previous year, largely due to higher travel and electricity use. Despite this, the Royal Household is aiming to reduce emissions in line with climate targets.

Emissions from natural gas and heating have decreased by 3% due to improved efficiency and heating controls.

However, carbon dioxide emissions from purchased electricity have risen slightly, attributed to a 7% increase in UK electricity generation emissions due to more natural gas use and less renewable energy.

Business travel emissions were 17% higher compared to the previous year, largely due to increased travel following the change of reign.

The annual report said: “There has been pro-active work to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuel, but availability remains a challenge. There has also been steady progress in transitioning to an almost fully electric motor vehicle fleet.”