UK heat pump installations hit new heights

2024 is on course to see a record number of heat pump installations in the UK.

According to data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), there were 27,000 certified heat pump installations in the first six months of this year, marking a 45% increase from the same period in 2023.

In addition, the UK has seen 81,000 certified solar panel installations and 7,900 certified battery storage installations so far this year.

The latter figure is already a record, with six months remaining in the year.

Charlotte Lee, Chief Executive of the Heat Pump Association, noted the growth in heat pump installations as a positive development, highlighting the need for continued clarity from the government on policies related to electrification.

Chris Hewett, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Energy UK, commented on the stability and demand for solar energy, while Ian Rippin, Chief Executive Officer of MCS, emphasised the importance of consumer confidence and government support in sustaining the growth of renewable technologies.

Chris Hewett said: “I am glad that consumer demand for solar energy has remained both substantial and stable over the first half of the year, buoyed both by high energy bills and undoubtedly by environmental concerns too.

“This should provide installers with the confidence to invest in their staff, particularly in recruiting the new people we need to grow the sector.”

Ian Rippin said: “As the decarbonisation of UK homes gathers pace, it’s vital that homeowner confidence in renewables continues to grow alongside that to sustain demand.”