EU greenlights €998m hydrogen scheme

The European Commission has approved a €998 million (£840m) Dutch scheme to support renewable hydrogen production.

The plan aims to boost the country’s electrolysis capacity and align with the EU’s Hydrogen Strategy, European Green Deal and REPowerEU Plan.

The scheme will fund at least 200MW of new electrolysis capacity through a competitive bidding process, expected to be completed by 2024.

It includes a grant covering up to 80% of costs.

Recipients must meet EU standards for renewable hydrogen production, the European Commission has noted.

This scheme is forecasted to help the Netherlands meet its target of 500MW of electrolyser capacity by 2025 and 3-4GW by 2030 and contribute to the EU’s goal of 6GW by 2024 and 40GW by 2030.

It is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 55 kilotonnes each year until 2030.