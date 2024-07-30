Ofgem unveils regional energy plans

Ofgem has announced its new proposals for Regional Energy Strategic Plans (RESPs), which will start in 2026.

These plans aim to improve how energy grids are developed across Britain.

The RESP model will help link clean power sources and smart grids to homes, businesses, and communities.

This is needed to handle the expected 50% rise in electricity demand over the next decade.

The plans will guide electricity and gas companies in building their networks, making the process faster and more efficient.

RESPs will focus on regional needs and provide a clear plan for future energy infrastructure.

This approach is expected to lower costs and reduce uncertainty for investment.

Ofgem will set up a new National Energy System Operator (NESO) later this year to oversee and publish these plans starting in 2026.

There will be eleven RESP regions, including Scotland, Wales and nine areas in England.

Each region will have a “strategic board” with members from local governments, network companies and other relevant sectors.

The consultation on these proposals will end on 8th October.

Eleanor Warburton, Ofgem’s Director for Energy Systems Management, said: “Net zero will be achieved house by house, street by street, town by town – and that demands a clear plan for how clean power gets to our households and business.

“RESPs are not an optional extra. They will make sure the national planning for power generation and transmission ensures clean energy gets to where it needs to be.”

Kayte O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer, ESO, commented: “We welcome this important next step for the Regional Energy System Plan. We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders across the regions to unlock the benefits of integrated regional whole energy system planning.”