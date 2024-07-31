Paris 2024 goes fuel-free

At 11:24 pm on Friday, 26th July, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games began with a groundbreaking Opening Ceremony featuring the lighting of an innovative Olympic Cauldron.

Designed by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur and lit by Olympic legends Marie-José Pérec and Teddy Riner, the cauldron stands out as the first in history to feature a fuel-free flame, powered entirely by electricity provided by EDF.

This 30-metre-high cauldron, with a seven-metre-diameter ring of fire, is located in the Jardin des Tuileries.

Visible both day and night, it will be accessible to 10,000 visitors daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Each evening at sunset, the cauldron ascends over 60 metres into the sky until 2 am.

The cauldron’s electric flame, created with a combination of mist and LED lights, symbolises Paris 2024’s commitment to sustainability.

EDF, a premium partner of the Games, ensures that the cauldron operates with 100% renewable electricity.

The flame’s design incorporates 40 LED spotlights and 200 high-pressure misting nozzles to produce the electric flame without fossil fuels.

Luc Rémont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF said: “Thanks to an innovation by EDF, the Paris 2024 Cauldron will shine for the first time with a 100% electric flame.

“This ‘electric revolution’ was made possible thanks to the monumental work carried out by our teams and designer Mathieu Lehanneur.

“Their creativity and innovative strength have made it possible to design a flame without fossil fuel combustion, a flame made of water and light.

“The future is electric, and EDF’s teams are proud to have made history by helping to make Paris 2024 a more sustainable and responsible Games.”