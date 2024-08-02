Login
Government urged to delay winter fuel payment cuts

Twenty two organisations are calling on the UK Government to pause changes to the winter fuel payment, citing concerns over the impact on older people's financial security
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/02/2024 8:48 AM
Chancellor: ‘Energy bills will keep rising if we don’t build infrastructure’
Image: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
Twenty two charities have sent an open letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves requesting a review of the recent Winter Fuel Payment scheme change.

The new policy, announced on Monday, will end automatic winter payments of between £100 and £300 for people aged 66 and over who do not receive Pension Credit or specific other benefits.

Currently, only 63% of eligible individuals claim Pension Credit, leaving around 1.2 million older people potentially missing out on this additional support.

The change could affect many slightly above the Pension Credit threshold but still struggle with energy bills.

Independent Age, a leading charity in this campaign, argues that the adjustment to Winter Fuel Payments could push vulnerable older people further into poverty.

They are urging the government to delay implementing this change until Pension Credit uptake improves and those facing financial hardship have sufficient support.

A few days ago, Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated, “The decisions I made on winter fuel payments are not decisions I wanted to make. They were not decisions that I expected to make. But when confronted with a 22 billion pound black hole, I had to act.”

Morgan Vine, Head of Policy and Influencing at Independent Age said: “It is not an overstatement to warn that, in its current form, this sudden change puts lives as risk.

“Too many people on a low income now face an uncertain winter where their budgets are even more stretched and will be forced to make dangerous and stressful decisions.

“While we understand that the UK Government must make difficult decisions, this is too much, too soon.

“We urge the Chancellor to not make this change now, and instead ensure every older person has an adequate income to avoid financial hardship before removing the winter fuel payment. Any less risks serious consequences for older people in poverty.”

Energy Live News sought a comment from the Treasury, but no response was received before publication.

