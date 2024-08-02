Morrisons heats up freezers for net zero

Morrisons has announced it will raise the temperatures of its freezers by 3°C as part of its commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

This move is in line with the Move to -15°C Coalition’s initiative, which aims to cut energy consumption and improve environmental impact.

The retailer will initially implement this change in ten stores.

By adjusting freezer temperatures from -18°C to -15°C, Morrisons expects to save energy and lower costs while maintaining food safety.

The adjustment reflects broader industry concerns about outdated standards, as the current -18°C guideline has been in place for nearly a century.

Morrisons plans to extend these changes across its supply chain and encourages other retailers and suppliers to follow suit.

This initiative supports Morrisons’ target to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2035 and could also help reduce consumer prices in the long term.

Ruth McDonald, Morrisons Group Corporate Services Director, said: “We now have vastly better freezers and modern technology and monitoring that gives us a precise picture of frozen food temperatures throughout the supply chain.”

Thomas Eskesen, Chairman of the Move to -15°C Coalition, said: “By raising the temperature of its freezers in ten of its stores across the UK, Morrisons is demonstrating that change is possible, and we know that this seemingly small change can lead to a significant, positive, environmental impact.”