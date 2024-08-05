British Gas powers pubs for free

British Gas provided free electricity to pubs on 2nd August to coincide with the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This initiative is part of the company’s PeakSave for Business trial, which rewards businesses for using electricity during off-peak times or when more renewable energy is available.

The pubs participating in the free electricity offer included The Hare & Hounds (Farnham), The Swan Inn (Eye), The Kings Head (Leominster), The Saxon Pub (Burton-on-Trent), The Wharf Inn (Leicestershire), The Comet Inn (Hereford), The Spinners Arms (Carlisle), The Poachers Inn (Exeter) and The Waterloo Inn (Cwmbran).

The PeakSave for Business trial, running from 26th July to 30th August, offers participating businesses a 50% discount on electricity used from 11am to 4pm every Friday.

British Gas is also extending its PeakSave offer to homeowners, providing half-price electricity every Sunday from 9am to 5pm during the games, as well as on two Saturdays (3rd August and 7th September ).

This offer is available to British Gas customers with smart meters and will be applied as a credit on their energy bills.

Matt Wood, Director at British Gas Business Energy, said: “Since launching PeakSave, we’ve helped over 600,000 customers reduce costs and play their part in reducing electricity use at peak times.

“And now we’re excited to be rolling out our PeakSave for Business trial as well.

“We’re proud to help our customers and British small businesses make significant savings and utilise cleaner, greener energy – and what better way to kick things off than helping the nation watch more sport for less as we cheer on Team GB and ParalympicsGB this summer.”