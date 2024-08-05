Tesla taps new boss to power UK homes

Tesla has hired its new head of operations to spearhead the launch of its household energy supplier in the UK.

Roxanne Inskip-Kaye, who was previously head of billing at Ecotricity and director of operations at Social Energy, joined Tesla in June, according to LinkedIn.

Social Energy was the first British energy company to sign an agreement with National Grid to balance supply by exporting electricity and buying it back when prices are lower.

Last summer, Tesla announced plans to sell electricity to British households, mirroring its energy supply business in the US.

Energy Live News reported last year that Tesla intends to enter the UK energy market and offer electricity directly to households, potentially challenging existing energy suppliers.

A job listing revealed that Tesla, co-founded by Elon Musk, plans to become a registered electricity supplier and launch a retail electricity product.

The listing stated, “As part of Tesla’s mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy we have launched Tesla Electric.

“Tesla Electric is Tesla’s retail electricity offering, currently available to Tesla product owners in selected markets globally, such as Texas.”

While Tesla is best known for its electric vehicles, it also sells home batteries, with an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 units already installed in UK households.

ELN understands that Tesla aims to market electricity directly to households, particularly focusing on those who own its Powerwall home battery.