Pensioners to see 15% rise in annual energy bills

The Chancellor’s decision to end the Winter Fuel Payment for most pensioners will result in significant energy bill increases for millions of older households starting in October.

With the removal of the Winter Fuel Payment and an anticipated rise in energy prices from 1st October, the average energy bill for older households is expected to rise by up to 15% compared to winter 2023/24.

Charities have contacted the Chancellor this week to highlight the difficulties faced by pensioners and to urge the government to reconsider its decision.

The letter, signed by over 50 organisations, warns that the removal of the payment for all but a few pensioners will force many older people to experience cold and damp conditions this winter.

It cites concerns that this could lead to a public health crisis, particularly affecting those with disabilities, long term health conditions, or poor mental health and could place additional strain on the NHS, potentially leading to more winter-related deaths.

National Pensioners Convention General Secretary Jan Shortt commented: “I seriously believe the Chancellor has underestimated the harm her decision will cause to older people still struggling with energy costs and facing higher rates in October.”

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “We urge the Chancellor to rapidly consult with consumer groups to broaden the targeting of the Winter Fuel Payment, to introduce support to end energy debt, expand the Warm Home Discount and extend the Household Support Fund.”

Energy Live News has contacted the Treasury for comment.