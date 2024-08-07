The pros and cons of carbon credits and choosing your portfolio

As the VCM grows and supports even more projects globally, the range of available credits also expands – although most relate to carbon emissions reduction activities. While this growth gives you more options, it also raises questions.

How do you assess the advantages and disadvantages of each credit? And how can you feel confident you’re making the right choices?

Supporting a broad portfolio of projects as early as possible on your decarbonisation journey, and acquiring the associated credits, is a sound approach to achieving your sustainability goals. But to buy the right kind of carbon credits, you need to assess the projects and technologies they relate to while also matching them to your strategy and budget.



