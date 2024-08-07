OVO’s Kaluza and Mitsubishi launch joint venture in Japan

OVO Energy‘s energy software company Kaluza and Mitsubishi Corporation have announced a new joint venture, Kaluza Japan, aimed at expanding their operations in Japan.

Kaluza Japan will focus on offering tailored energy solutions and low carbon products to meet the needs of Japan’s growing renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

The new Tokyo-based office will oversee this expansion.

Kaluza’s technology includes optimising smart devices and offering bidirectional vehicle-to-grid services, which allows EV owners to sell surplus energy back to the grid.

The company works with various automakers and energy retailers globally.

Masanori Kohama, Division COO at Mitsubishi Corporation said: “With increasing renewables penetration coinciding with a shift towards EVs and hybrid vehicles, Japan is ready to embrace innovative energy management solutions.”

Jonathan Levy, Managing Director of US and Japan at Kaluza commented: “Kaluza Japan will leverage the innovative capabilities of Kaluza and the long established expertise of Mitsubishi Corporation to enable energy companies in the region to unlock unique low carbon propositions for customers in a way that is clean, convenient and consumer-centric.”