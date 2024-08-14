Hello Hourly Matching!

We’ve some exciting news to share.

TotalEnergies Gas & Power is working with Granular Energy in the UK for green supply management.

As one of the largest suppliers of gas and electricity to business in the UK, we’re working with Granular Energy, a leading software provider specialising in clean energy management solutions, to offer TotalEnergies Gas & Power customers enhanced green energy transparency and traceability. We’re now able to provide hourly matching, allowing consumers to see what proportion of their usage is matched with supply from renewable assets hour by hour!

Say Hello to Hourly Matching…

Real-time matching allows consumers to see what proportion of their electricity usage is matched with supply from renewable assets hour by hour, this is then compared to the amount of renewable energy put into the grid from the REGO’s purchased. Our investment in the technology and software with Granular Energy, allows us to sell products providing this hourly matching, giving customers greater visibility on how their usage is being supported by renewable generation.

This data and increased level of transparency provides a clearer understanding of consumption, driving customers to find ways to further support net zero and contribute to a balanced grid. Whether that’s looking to generate renewable energy, or adjust energy usage to align with periods when renewable production is high or by shifting consumption to times when renewable energy is more abundant, it all counts.

What is Transparency and Traceability…

Traceability in renewable energy refers to the ability to accurately track the origin, production, and consumption of the physical electrons or gas molecules and to some customers, this is an important aspect in energy procurement. It involves establishing transparency to track, trace and to ensure that the energy generated from any renewable source is accounted for and can be verified throughout the supply chain.

Typically, consumers have used REGO & RGGO certificates to match their consumption with energy produced within a 12-month window, to support claims of being ‘100% renewable’ and this is compliant with Green House Gas (GHG) Protocol Scope 2 guidance. However, more recently some customers have wanted to know that a supplier either owns the generation asset or has acquired the gas or electricity itself alongside the certificate. This is why we’re working with Granular Energy!

With improvements in half hourly data provisions for both generation and supply, we’ve got matching down to an hourly level, allowing customers to see hat proportion of their usage is matched with supply from renewable assets hour by hour. Customers have access to monthly reports with visuals and percentage matching scores with the option to take advantage of an online dashboard!

Get Started with Hourly Matching today…

If you’re keen to learn more about any of the topics in this blog, or are interested in our hourly matched products, get in touch with the team today. We’re ready to help get you started on your renewable journey!