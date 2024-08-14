Login
Ofgem asks for views on Yorkshire power project costs

Ofgem is consulting on funding for the Yorkshire GREEN project under the new Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment framework
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/14/2024 9:04 AM
French €4.12bn to support floating offshore wind granted EU approval
Image: Shutterstock
Ofgem has initiated a consultation on its proposed funding for the Yorkshire GREEN project, a major initiative under the Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework.

The ASTI framework, introduced in 2022, was designed to expedite the delivery of critical transmission projects like Yorkshire GREEN.

The framework includes measures to manage risks and protect consumers as the regulatory process adapts to support these large-scale developments.

This project is part of the UK government’s strategy to enhance the onshore electricity transmission network in line with its target of connecting up to 50GW of offshore wind generation by 2030.

Yorkshire GREEN is intended to reinforce electricity transmission boundaries in the North of England, enabling increased power transfers from Scotland and the North Sea’s renewable energy projects.

The project is also linked to the Eastern HVDC Link, a significant infrastructure development.

Ofgem’s consultation outlines a proposed funding allowance of approximately £294.8 million for National Grid Electricity Transmission to deliver the project.

