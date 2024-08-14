UK EV charging firm goes global

GRIDSERVE has revealed its plan to create GRIDSERVE GLOBAL, a new division focused on international expansion.

This new entity will work on expanding electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in various global markets.

The aim of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL is to build on GRIDSERVE’s success in the EV market and extend its technology to new regions.

This expansion will complement GRIDSERVE’s ongoing efforts in the UK, where it will continue to develop its network of EV chargers, including Electric Super Hubs and Electric Forecourts.

Toddington Harper, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL, founder, board member and major shareholder of GRIDSERVE in the UK, said: “The addition of GRIDSERVE GLOBAL to support GRIDSERVE in the UK will deliver unrivalled focus and technology leadership, which is critical for supporting partners globally with world-leading technology, building on all our successes to-date and supporting our mission to move the needle on climate change.”

GRIDSERVE’s EV charging network in the UK is charging more than 220,000 EVs per month.