New electric car club charges up North Lanarkshire

A new community car club in North Lanarkshire has been established with the help of a £35,000 grant from SP Energy Networks’ Transmission Net Zero Fund.

The initiative, led by Cloudberry Communities, aims to support vulnerable residents by offering an electric vehicle service to transport them to vital medical appointments.

Volunteer drivers will operate the electric vehicle, ensuring that those facing mobility issues or transport difficulties can access essential healthcare services.

Claire Williams, Director at Cloudberry Communities, said: “We’ve only had the car for a few months and the positive effect it’s had, has been immeasurable.

“We know firsthand how challenging the lack of public transport in the area can be. Often journeys that would take ten minutes by car can take well over an hour and involve multiple buses – for more vulnerable members of the community who need to make those trips regularly, it’s just not sustainable.”