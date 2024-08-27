Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsGenerationInfrastructureNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Power link connects UK and Ireland’s grids

Sumitomo Electric has completed the Greenlink Interconnector Project, linking electricity grids in Ireland and the UK with high voltage cables
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/27/2024 5:00 AM
0 0
0
Power link connects UK and Ireland’s grids
Image: Sumitomo Electric
0
Shares

Sumitomo Electric Industries has completed the Greenlink Interconnector Project, connecting the electricity grids of Ireland and the UK.

Greenlink is a subsea and underground electricity interconnector, set to be commissioned in 2024, with the capacity to power 380,000 homes.

This project involved the installation of high voltage direct current (HVDC) and fibre optic cables.

The interconnector links Great Island in County Wexford, Ireland, with Pembrokeshire in Wales.

The project included the installation of onshore HVDC cables over 24 kilometres in Ireland and six kilometres in Wales, as well as submarine cables along a 160-kilometre offshore route.

Trial operations are expected to begin shortly Following successful testing, commissioning, and handover of the cable system to consortium partner Siemens Energy AG.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.