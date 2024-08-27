Power link connects UK and Ireland’s grids

Sumitomo Electric Industries has completed the Greenlink Interconnector Project, connecting the electricity grids of Ireland and the UK.

Greenlink is a subsea and underground electricity interconnector, set to be commissioned in 2024, with the capacity to power 380,000 homes.

This project involved the installation of high voltage direct current (HVDC) and fibre optic cables.

The interconnector links Great Island in County Wexford, Ireland, with Pembrokeshire in Wales.

The project included the installation of onshore HVDC cables over 24 kilometres in Ireland and six kilometres in Wales, as well as submarine cables along a 160-kilometre offshore route.

Trial operations are expected to begin shortly Following successful testing, commissioning, and handover of the cable system to consortium partner Siemens Energy AG.