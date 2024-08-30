Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy SavingGenerationNet ZeroTop Stories

Coal mine water: The heat is on for Wales

The Welsh Government has released a map detailing the potential of using mine water heat for homes and businesses, providing guidance on how this could help in decarbonising heating systems
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/30/2024 12:10 PM
0 0
0
Coal mine water: The heat is on for Wales
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

The Welsh Government has released details about mine water heat.

The new information includes a map and guidance on how disused coal mines could be used for heating homes and businesses.

The map, created by the Coal Authority, shows where mine water could be used effectively.

It categorises potential sites into “good”, “possible” and “challenging” for heat schemes.

Technical reports have also been issued for 11 local authorities, offering details on where mine water is already being used.

This information is available on the Welsh Government’s website and DataMapWales.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, said: “Disused coal mines are a legacy of Wales’s mining past.

“Where suitable, our historical underground coal mine network may now offer a renewable, secure, low carbon source of heating for buildings in coalfield areas.

“With heating accounting for 50%of energy use in Wales, mine water heat could improve the sustainability of the places where we live and work.

“Mine water heat could also play a part in our necessary efforts to tackle climate change and support decarbonisation.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.