Coal mine water: The heat is on for Wales

The Welsh Government has released details about mine water heat.

The new information includes a map and guidance on how disused coal mines could be used for heating homes and businesses.

The map, created by the Coal Authority, shows where mine water could be used effectively.

It categorises potential sites into “good”, “possible” and “challenging” for heat schemes.

Technical reports have also been issued for 11 local authorities, offering details on where mine water is already being used.

This information is available on the Welsh Government’s website and DataMapWales.

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, said: “Disused coal mines are a legacy of Wales’s mining past.

“Where suitable, our historical underground coal mine network may now offer a renewable, secure, low carbon source of heating for buildings in coalfield areas.

“With heating accounting for 50%of energy use in Wales, mine water heat could improve the sustainability of the places where we live and work.

“Mine water heat could also play a part in our necessary efforts to tackle climate change and support decarbonisation.”