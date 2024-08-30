Energy suppliers plan new push to help customers

Energy UK’s chief executive, Emma Pinchbeck, responded to this week’s roundtable on consumer debt with government, suppliers and consumer groups.

Ms Pinchbeck noted that the meeting was productive, with all parties agreeing on the need to support customers during the winter.

Emma Pinchbeck said: “Energy debt is at a record level and it was good to hear the Minister recognise the increasing challenge this is presenting to both customers and the industry.

“Suppliers already provide a range of financial and other support to customers, on top of that provided through statutory schemes, and are keen to build on today’s meeting and work together on ways to provide extra help to those customers who will need it this winter.

“One area of agreement was on the need to collectively reinforce and signpost to people the advice and support available already from industry and charities.”

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said that companies must also contribute to affordability efforts.

Mr Jackson said: “At times like this, we can’t expect the government to do everything – companies need to work hard on affordability too. That’s why we’ve expanded our Octo Assist fund to introduce extra support for the pensioners who need it most.

“There’s a lot of government and other support for pensioners but many don’t realise it – government data shows one in three pensioners eligible for pension credits are not claiming, so we’re training our team to help with this too.”