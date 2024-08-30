Scotland powers nearly half of UK’s wind energy milestone

The UK reached a major renewable energy milestone yesterday, with its wind power capacity hitting 30GW.

Almost half of this – 48% – is being generated by Scotland’s offshore and onshore wind farms.

This 30GW of operational wind power is enough to supply electricity to over 26 million homes and reduce carbon emissions by more than 35 million tonnes annually.

Of this, Scotland‘s onshore wind farms, from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands, currently contribute 9.5GW.

The Scottish Government aims to double onshore capacity to 20GW by 2030.

Offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coast currently provide 5GW of clean energy, with a target of 11GW by 2030.

The opening of SSE Renewables’ Viking Wind Farm in Shetland has added 443MW, pushing the UK past the 30GW mark.

Morag Watson, Director of Onshore at Scottish Renewables, said: “Wind power is one of Scotland’s greatest environmental and economic success stories, from the first-ever wind turbine built in Aberdeenshire in 1887 to an industry which now delivers 27,000 jobs and more than £7 billion to our economy while helping combat climate change.”