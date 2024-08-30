Green light for mini reactor in uk power push

Westinghouse Electric Company announced that it has received approval from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to begin the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) for its AP300 Small Modular Reactor (SMR).

This marks the first step in the two-stage GDA process, which involves working with the Office for Nuclear Regulation, the Environment Agency, and, where relevant, Natural Resources Wales.

The approval follows the AP300’s selection for the current phase of the Great British Nuclear programme in October and its choice by Community Nuclear Power Ltd. to build four reactors in Northeast England.

The company expects the first operational unit to be ready by the early 2030s.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, welcomed the news, saying, “We’re very happy to see Westinghouse’s AP300 design enter the GDA.

“We look forward to their swift progress through the regulatory process. We know there are investors keenly watching the UK’s progress in SMR deployment, and we should maximise the opportunities this presents.”