Low CarbonNet ZeroTransportation

Coaches switch to veg oil for greener journeys

Dublin Express is now running its coaches on hydrotreated vegetable oil instead of diesel, becoming the first in Ireland to do so
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/04/2024 12:52 AM
Image: Dublin Express
Dublin Express has become Ireland‘s first passenger transport company to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) instead of diesel for its coaches.

Transport Minister James Lawless announced the new initiative at Dublin Airport.

Dublin Express will now use more than 80,000 litres of HVO each month, which is predicted to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 2,351 tonnes per year.

Dublin Express provides frequent services between Dublin City and Dublin Airport.

Rory Fitzgerald, General Manager of Dublin Express, said: “Dublin Express is on track to carry over two million passengers between its Dublin City routes and Dublin Airport this year, so the environmental benefits of HVO are profound.”

