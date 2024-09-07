UK offshore wind farms to the rescue in blackout plan?

A project, funded with nearly £5 million from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund, will examine how offshore wind farms can restore electricity after a national blackout.

Led by SP Energy Networks and working with partners like SSEN, the University of Strathclyde and the Carbon Trust, Blade will test a system where wind farms provide restoration services.

SP Energy Networks has secured a total of over £21 million from Ofgem to support three projects, including Blade.

The funding also supports the D-Suite project, which will investigate using power electronics to increase capacity on the low voltage network and the Flexible Railway Energy Hubs project, which will test new microgrid solutions to power trains with local renewable energy, potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions on the rail network.