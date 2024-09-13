Will Great British Energy set up offices in Aberdeen?

Great British Energy (GB Energy), the UK’s state-owned energy company, has reportedly started looking for a location for its new headquarters in Aberdeen.

According to the Press & Journal, potential sites being considered include Marischal Square on Broad Street.

BBC Scotland reported last week that GB Energy will be setting up its headquarters in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow were previously reported as the top contenders for hosting the headquarters of the new UK Government-backed company.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We do not comment on speculation. Decisions on GB Energy’s location will be announced in due course.”