Liverpool unveils zero energy bill homes

Liverpool City Region has announced a new project focused on zero-bill homes.

This initiative is part of the Future Homes LCR programme, which aims to improve housing through innovative construction methods.

A new house built for the project is located outside ACC Liverpool and demonstrates Modern Methods of Construction (MMC).

The home is designed to be energy-efficient and reduce building time and energy consumption.

The project seeks to address the housing crisis and help meet carbon reduction targets.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Energy and Security and Net Zero, said: “The Mayor’s Future Homes Scheme will help deliver new homes that are cheaper and cleaner to run, demonstrating the exciting potential ahead as we accelerate to net zero.

“Our Warm Homes Plan will also be key to this by delivering transformative home upgrades for families over this Parliament while tackling fuel poverty, reducing emissions and cutting bills.”