France’s €2.4bn offshore wind farm powers ahead

Iberdrola has launched the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in Brittany, France.

The €2.4 billion (£2bn) project has a capacity of 496MW and will provide clean energy to nearly one million people in the region.

It is one of only two offshore wind farms operating in France.

The project began in 2012 and became fully operational in 2024.

It includes 62 wind turbines, each producing 8MW, the most powerful in France so far.

Over 1,700 jobs were created during construction, with 500 of them local.

Despite challenges like difficult sea conditions and hard seabed rock, the project was completed on time, the company said.

Iberdrola’s Executive Chairman Ignacio Galán said: “This project lays the foundations

for the offshore wind sector in France and clearly demonstrates the potential that this

technology has to boost energy security and the reindustrialisation of Europe, while

contributing to climate objectives, in line with the Draghi report.”