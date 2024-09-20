New toolkit helps councils go green

A new toolkit has been introduced to support local authorities in their push towards clean energy.

Created by UK Power Networks’ Distribution System Operator (DSO) and UK100, the toolkit, titled Navigating the Net Zero Energy Transition, is designed to provide councils with the knowledge and tools to drive local clean energy projects.

Local authorities are already seeing changes, such as more renewable energy projects and a growing need for electric vehicle chargepoints.

This toolkit aims to help councils collaborate, share insights and adopt innovative solutions to make these projects more effective.

Lynne McDonald, head of Local Net Zero at UK Power Networks’ DSO said: “Throughout the toolkit local authorities will find use case studies with examples of projects undertaken by other local authorities and partners on the same journey.

“It also includes a wider look at how the electricity system is changing, who the key stakeholders are, and what support is available from them for the delivery of local net zero.”