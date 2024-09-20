Liverpool college secures £100k to boost green skills training

The City of Liverpool College has secured £100,000 in funding through the Test and Learn Retrofit Skills Programme to support the development of advanced green energy training facilities.

The programme, funded by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, is being delivered by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and the North West Net Zero Hub.

This investment will enable the college to launch its Heat Pump Centre of Excellence in autumn 2024, offering advanced training in green technologies such as heat pumps.

The centre will support full-time plumbing, gas, and engineering courses, as well as a new Low Carbon Heating Technician apprenticeship programme.

Learners will gain essential skills in heat pumps, solar photovoltaic systems and district heat networks.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said: “By helping to equip local people with the knowledge and expertise to work in emerging green technologies, we’re tackling the climate crisis head-on and creating new opportunities for residents.”