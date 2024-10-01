Samsung partners with British Gas and Tesla for smarter home energy management

Samsung UK has announced new partnerships with British Gas and Tesla to improve energy management through its SmartThings platform.

From mid-October, Hive thermostats will be connected to the SmartThings app, allowing users to control their home temperature remotely.

The integration will also enable users to participate in British Gas’s PeakSave programme, which encourages people to reduce electricity use during peak hours when energy costs are higher.

Samsung’s partnership with Tesla will allow SmartThings users to manage their Tesla Powerwalls and Solar Inverters through the app.

This will help users monitor their energy production, storage and use.

The app will also connect with Tesla’s Storm Watch feature, alerting users to possible power disruptions caused by extreme weather.

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director of Hive, said: “As we head into Winter, we are making it easier for our customers to save money on their energy bills and cut carbon through integrating our market-leading propositions into the SmartThings app.”

Deborah Honig, Chief Customer Officer, Samsung UK and Ireland, commented: “We know that controlling energy consumption is a top priority for our customers, and as we head into winter this becomes an even bigger priority.”