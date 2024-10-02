Government funding awarded to improve heat networks in England and Wales

The UK Government has allocated £2.7 million in the latest round of the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES), supporting 33 heat networks in England and Wales.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the performance of heat networks and improve the delivery of heating and hot water to residents.

The sixth round of funding will benefit 1,945 residents, adding to the 41,000 already impacted by improvements to 192 heat networks across previous rounds.

The funding provided will be used either for capital improvement projects or to conduct optimisation studies, which help identify inefficiencies in heat networks and propose solutions.

One of the projects receiving support is the Reservoir and Watersreach heat network, which will implement improvements identified during earlier studies funded by HNES.

Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh, commented: “Today’s £2.7 million funding boost will transform 33 old and inefficient heat networks across the country, adding to our support of more than 41,000 residents, ensuring they get what most of us take for granted.

“This is part of our wider efforts through the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme – with

more projects set to benefit in the near future.”

Louise Singleton, Principal Consultant at Gemserv, said: “It is great to see HNES continuing to provide vital funding to old, inefficient heat networks across England and Wales.

“It is particularly encouraging to see applicants being proactive once receiving the output

of their HNES funded optimisation studies.”