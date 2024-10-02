Net Hero Podcast – Food for thought, how food waste should be part of your Net Zero plans

We may think of food waste as something to be avoided at all costs, but do we think about the carbon associated with it? In this week’s Net Hero Podcast, Sumit’s joined by Sophie Truman from Too Good To Go, a B Corp social impact company with the goal of connecting users to stores in order to rescue unsold food.

Sophie tells us their inspiration behind the business is that food waste is a huge contributor to climate change. According to her, food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions, which is shockingly a larger portion than the entire aviation industry.

The vast majority of the waste is coming from the individual and household level. Sophie says “it’s easy to say it’s just half a burger or half a packet of spinach at the back of my fridge…but when that’s happening in every single household it all adds up.” So it is up to us the consumers to plan more accordingly to make the difference, because “the cumulative effect of that is huge.”

To find out more, click below to listen to the full podcast.

