Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Ofgem looks to update licensing for energy retail market innovation

The energy regulator is consulting on potential changes to licensing rules to support innovation in the energy retail market
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/04/2024 11:52 AM
0 0
0
Industry responds to new energy price cap
Image: chrisdorney / Shutterstock
0
Shares

Ofgem is looking to change licensing rules to support innovation in the energy retail market.

The regulator is considering making licensing more flexible, which could include reforming requirements for all suppliers and expanding options for restricted or individual licenses.

This would allow new energy products and services to enter the market more quickly, without the need for new legislation.

The proposed changes aim to benefit consumers while ensuring their protection.

Ofgem believes that updating these licensing rules could lead to new energy solutions that better meet the needs of customers.

The regulator is currently seeking feedback on these measures to determine the best approach for the market and consumers.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.