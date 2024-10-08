TotalEnergies signs renewable energy deal with Saint-Gobain

TotalEnergies has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Saint-Gobain for the supply of electricity to Saint-Gobain’s industrial sites in France.

The contract will begin in January 2026 and covers a total volume of 875GWh over five years.

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies will provide a steady supply of electricity linked to its wind and solar farms in several regions of France, including Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Occitanie and Pays de la Loire.

This new contract is in addition to a previous agreement signed in June 2023 for the sale of biomethane produced at TotalEnergies’ BioBéarn site.

Sophie Chevalier, Senior Vice President, Flexible Power & Integration at TotalEnergies commented: “In France, TotalEnergies has a renewable fleet of more than 2GW, which avoids the emission of 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year: for our industrial customers, this is a strong argument!”

Swaroop Srinath, Energy Purchasing Director for the Saint-Gobain Group, said: “Saint-Gobain is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Achieving this ambition requires the decarbonisation of our production processes.”