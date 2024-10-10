Consultation launched on extending the ban on acquisition-only tariffs until March 2026

Ofgem has launched a consultation to consider extending the Ban on Acquisition-only Tariffs (BAT) until March 2026.

The BAT, introduced in April 2022 to protect consumers during a period of high wholesale energy prices, prevents energy suppliers from offering special deals only to new customers and ensures existing customers have access to the same offers.

The consultation follows a July 2024 decision to keep the BAT in place until 31st March 2025, after receiving strong support from stakeholders who believe the measure helps maintain consumer trust and stability in the energy market.

Alongside the BAT, Ofgem is also considering extending a related policy, the Market-wide Derogation, which allows energy suppliers to offer special deals to existing customers at the end of their contracts.

The consultation is open until 6th November 2024, inviting feedback from energy suppliers, consumers, and other stakeholders on whether the BAT and the Market-wide Derogation should be extended to March 2026.

Ofgem is also seeking input on possible improvements to make the BAT work better in the future.

Based on the feedback, Ofgem plans to announce its decision in November 2024.