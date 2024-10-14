Login
Macquarie unveils £20bn investment plans for the UK

Macquarie Group has announced plans to support the rollout of fast-charging electric vehicle infrastructure across the UK
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/14/2024 9:21 AM
‘UK set to miss EV charging targets by a decade’
Image: Shutterstock
Macquarie Group has unveiled a new initiative to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the UK, as part of a wider £20 billion investment plan.

The Australian financial services group announced the plans during the UK’s International Investment Summit.

A key part of this investment is the installation of 650 fast-charging points at most Roadchef service locations across the UK.

Roadchef, a leading motorway service area operator and part of Macquarie’s portfolio, will implement the new charging points to support the increasing number of EV drivers.

The facilities will also feature 9MW of solar energy capacity, helping to power the charging points with renewable energy.

Additionally, Roadchef will pilot charging solutions for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) at two strategic locations and develop 100 new parking bays in anticipation of electric HGVs.

