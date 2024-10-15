Fusion energy pilot plant unveiled

Tokamak Energy has revealed the first design details of its high-field spherical tokamak, a fusion energy pilot plant being developed as part of the US ambitious plan to achieve commercial fusion energy within the next decade.

The early look at this plant was presented last week at the Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society Division of Plasma Physics in Atlanta, Georgia.

The plant is a key participant in the Department of Energy’s (DOE) milestone-based fusion development programme, a competition designed to encourage private companies to advance fusion technology towards practical, commercial use.

With its sights set on generating 800 megawatts (MW) of fusion power and delivering 85MW of net electricity, Tokamak Energy’s pilot plant could supply clean energy to more than 70,000 American homes, according to initial estimates.

Michael Ginsberg, President of Tokamak Energy, said: “We are delighted by the reception from an expert crowd and energised on our mission to demonstrate net power from this pilot plant in the mid-2030s, paving the way for globally deployable carbon-free fusion energy.

“We now look forward to working with our partners in the U.S. to evolve and progress this design.”