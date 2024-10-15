EDF offers ‘free electricity’ with new heat pump deal

EDF, in partnership with Ideal Heating, has unveiled a new heat pump offer aimed at easing the transition for households looking to move away from gas heating to more sustainable, electric heating solutions.

The new Heat Pump and Power Tracker bundle offers a range of benefits, including ‘free electricity’ throughout December 2025, as well as a seven-year service, maintenance, and warranty package valued at more than £1,500.

The bundle is available until 31st December 2024 through EDF heat pumps.

Customers who sign up and opt to fully transition their homes from gas heating to a heat pump will benefit from zero electricity bills for the entire month of December 2025.

In addition, the package includes a seven-year warranty and servicing plan, covering both in-person and remote maintenance checks.

Beyond the December 2025 offer, the bundle also includes a three-year heat pump and power tracker tariff.

This tariff offers six hours of discounted, zero-carbon electricity daily, helping customers save at least £404 compared to standard variable rates.

Off-peak hours are from 4 am to 7 am and 1 pm to 4 pm, offering further opportunities for households to reduce their bills without worrying about premium peak charges.

Additionally, the tariff comes with the assurance of no exit fees or contractual tie-ins.