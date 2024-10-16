Good Energy launches FIT REGO service for small scale solar generators

Good Energy Group has announced the launch of the FIT REGO Boost service, which allows Feed-in-Tariff (FIT) microgenerators to register for Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs).

This service enables FIT microgenerators to be acknowledged for their production of renewable electricity for the first time since the introduction of the scheme in 2010.

The FIT REGO Boost service aims to increase the earning potential of opted-in FIT customers by up to 9%.

REGOs, issued by Ofgem, certify that electricity is produced from renewable sources.

Good Energy has worked with Ofgem to streamline the registration process through the new service.

FIT REGO Boost is available to participants of the FIT scheme, which closed to new entrants in 2019.