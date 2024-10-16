New programme to boost UK companies in offshore renewables sector

UK businesses looking to enter or expand in the offshore renewable energy market can now apply for the Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) programme, which is being sponsored by the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).

The programme, managed by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, aims to help companies prepare to tender for offshore wind contracts.

Applications opened today, 16th October 2024, and will be accepted until 6th November 2024.

This is the second time that sponsored F4OR places have been made available nationally, building on the success of previous regional and national initiatives that have supported over 132 companies since the programme’s inception in 2019.

F4OR focuses on developing a skilled and competitive UK supply chain in the offshore renewable energy sector, maximising both domestic and international opportunities.

Participating companies will undergo a rigorous evaluation to assess their health and safety standards, environmental sustainability practices, project management capabilities, and financial stability.

Past participants have seen an average turnover increase of 28% and many have successfully secured new contracts.

A mix of fully-funded and partially-funded places will be available, with ISO 9001 quality management accreditation required for medium and large companies.