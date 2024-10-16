Login
“Half of UK households could save £410 off energy bills with solar power”

A report by OVO indicates that over 13.7 million UK households could collectively save £5.6 billion on energy bills if they installed solar panels
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/16/2024 9:17 AM
Sunny outlook for solar energy in the UK as domestic installations reach new heights!
Image: Shutterstock
A new report commissioned by OVO reveals that more than 13.7 million homes in the UK could save a total of £5.6 billion on energy bills by installing solar panels, collectively reducing carbon emissions by 14.8 million tonnes annually.

The analysis, conducted by the Building Research Establishment, found that 48% of the nation’s housing stock is eligible for solar panels but currently lacks them.

The report estimates that each household could save an average of £410 per year, based on the latest energy price cap of £1,717.

However, the current pace of solar panel installation – approximately 163,366 homes per year – suggests it could take 84 years to achieve widespread adoption unless more incentives are introduced.

