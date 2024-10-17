Carbon Admissions: We Don’t Know What We Don’t Know

Carbon Admissions is designed to encourage more open, honest conversations about what we know, and more importantly, what we don’t know about reaching Net Zero.

A playful twist on carbon emissions, this campaign serves as a reminder that Net Zero is a complex and ever-changing endeavour. No-one has all the answers, there is no silver bullet, and every organisation is at a different stage in their journey.

The message throughout this campaign is that We Don’t Know What We Don’t Know and most importantly, it’s okay not to have all the answers.

Net Zero is a collective challenge and we believe we all have a responsibility to reach the UK target, and beyond, together. By being radically honest about what we know, and more importantly, what we don’t know, without fear or judgement, we can help organisations feel more empowered on their pathway to a better future, and unlock the commercial, environmental and societal benefits of doing so.

Ready to dive deeper? Visit the Carbon Admissions site to download the report and to explore the insights and challenges uncovered through the research study. And why not make your own Carbon Admission using #CarbonAdmissions.

Let’s start the conversation and take the next step toward Net Zero, together.