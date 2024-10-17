Login
Unified carbon accounting needed to reach net zero, study finds

A new research from the University of Bath indicates that multiple carbon accounting systems are hindering efforts to achieve net zero targets
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/17/2024 9:07 AM
UK emissions fell by 13% in 2020
Image: Artic_photo
Research from the University of Bath highlights the challenges in carbon accounting that hinder efforts to achieve net zero targets.

The study indicates that the presence of multiple carbon accounting systems increases costs and complicates accurate measurement of emissions for companies.

The research identifies various approaches to carbon accounting, including geographic and product-based systems, that allow for outsourcing emissions and result in inaccuracies.

The authors advocate for a unified approach to link accounts, enabling accurate reporting of circular economy processes.

Professor Marcelle McManus, a co-author of the paper, notes that different methods of measuring emissions create difficulties in tracking progress toward net zero.

Professor McManus emphasises the need for consistency and transparency in carbon accounting systems to support companies in their decarbonisation efforts.

The study outlines critical issues that need addressing for effective carbon accounting.

These include the complexity of global supply chains, the differences between product-based and region-based approaches, and challenges in measuring credits and burdens in a circular economy.

