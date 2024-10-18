Funding available for renewable energy and circular economy projects

Staffordshire County Council has officially launched the second phase of its Climate Action Fund, now accepting applications for funding aimed at renewable energy and circular economy projects.

The council has made at least £35,000 available for nonprofit organisations looking to implement innovative initiatives that align with these objectives.

Grants will range from £3,000 to £5,000, targeting projects that promote the principles of a circular economy, which focuses on the reuse and repurposing of products and materials.

Potential project ideas include repair cafes, sharing banks, and upcycling or refurbishment schemes.