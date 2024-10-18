C’est la breeze: Octopus launches wind farm initiative in France

Octopus Energy Group has officially launched its innovative ‘Fan Club’ scheme in France, aiming to provide electricity bill savings to households living near its wind turbine installations.

The first implementation of this initiative will benefit approximately 12,000 residents in Joué-sur-Erdre, a town located in the Loire-Atlantique region near Nantes.

Under the ‘Fan Club’ model, customers can receive discounts of up to 50% on their electricity bills during periods of high wind energy generation.

Users will have access to a dashboard in their Octopus Energy accounts, allowing them to monitor real-time wind conditions and optimise their energy usage to take advantage of the discounts.

This feature is expected to lead to significant annual savings for participating households.

The expansion of the ‘Fan Club’ in France follows its successful introduction in the UK in 2021, where it received over 35,000 requests from communities seeking similar benefits.