Tesco signs largest UK corporate solar power agreement in landmark project

Tesco has announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for solar power, marking a significant development in its renewable energy strategy.

The agreement, facilitated by EDF, secures 65% of the solar power generated from the Cleve Hill Solar Park, located in Faversham, Kent.

The project is being developed by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and is expected to be operational in early 2025.

The Cleve Hill Solar Park has a capacity of 373 megawatts (MW) and will feature more than 560,000 solar panels.

The project aims to provide up to 10% of Tesco’s electricity demand in the UK, which is sufficient to power 144 large stores for one year.