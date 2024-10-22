‘Zero Bills’ energy tariff coming to UK rental market

Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva plc, and sustainable living specialist Packaged Living have teamed up with energy supplier Octopus Energy to introduce the ‘Zero Bills’ tariff to the UK rental market.

This move will see 48 homes across two new developments in Milton Keynes benefit from zero energy bills for five years.

Launched by Octopus Energy in 2022, the ‘Zero Bills’ tariff allows households to eliminate energy costs through a combination of renewable energy technology, including heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage.

The scheme is powered by Octopus Energy’s ‘Kraken’ platform, which automatically balances energy consumption and generation in real-time, ensuring residents can enjoy zero bills without any manual intervention.

The partnership will be rolled out in two specific developments – Shenley Wood and Whitehouse Park in Milton Keynes.

These projects, managed by Aviva Investors and Packaged Living, will feature all-electric homes equipped with energy-efficient systems.

Shenley Wood, located in the South-West of Milton Keynes, will deliver 117 single-family homes and apartments, while Whitehouse Park will add 95 single-family homes to the area, contributing to a larger plan that includes 4,400 new homes and community facilities.