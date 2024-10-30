Login
Industry NewsTELCA announcement

Best Company to Work For Shortlist at TELCA 2024: Recognising Outstanding Workplaces in Energy

Honouring energy consultancies that prioritise workplace excellence and employee well-being
Bruna Pinhoni
10/30/2024 3:00 PM
Best Company to Work For Shortlist at TELCA 2024: Recognising Outstanding Workplaces in Energy
The Best Company to Work For award at TELCA 2024, sponsored by SystemsLink, recognises energy consultancies with exceptional workplace cultures and employee experiences.

This year’s shortlisted nominees are Boxfish, Business Energy Direct, Consultiv Utilities, Equity Energies, Indigo Swan, USAVE Utility Contracts and ZTP.

These organizations are setting the standard for positive work environments, prioritising employee well-being and fostering professional growth.

Congratulations to the finalists and we look forward to celebrating their commitment to being outstanding employers!

Bruna Pinhoni

Bruna Pinhoni

