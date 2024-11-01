Login
Industry NewsTELCA announcement

Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Shortlist for TELCA 2024: Celebrating Trusted Leaders in Energy

Recognising energy consultancies that excel in earning the trust of their large clients
Bruna Pinhoni
11/01/2024 11:30 AM
Most Trusted Consultancy – Large Shortlist for TELCA 2024: Celebrating Trusted Leaders in Energy
We’re thrilled to unveil the shortlisted nominees for the Most Trusted Consultancy – Large award at TELCA 2024, sponsored by SEFE.

This category highlights consultancies that have consistently demonstrated exceptional trustworthiness and client satisfaction among large customers.

The finalists include Equity Energies, Experienced Energy Solutions, Indigo Swan, Mitie, Total Energy Solutions, Utility Aid and ZTP.

Each of these companies has established a strong reputation for integrity and reliability, and we look forward to honouring their contributions at the TELCA awards ceremony!

