Octopus Energy’s offshore wind tariff saves Grimsby residents on energy bills

Octopus Energy’s first-ever offshore wind tariff has delivered significant savings to customers from Grimsby to Skegness.

The ‘Fan Club’ tariff has been running for one year, saving customers an average of nearly £200 annually, with the top 5% of users saving close to £400.

The ‘Fan Club’ works by offering a 50% discount on electricity bills when local offshore wind turbines are generating power.

Customers are notified through the Octopus Energy app, allowing them to schedule energy-intensive tasks, like laundry, during peak wind times for maximum savings.

To celebrate the milestone, Octopus ran a competition where local customers won the chance to visit the Lincs offshore wind farm.

The company also offers similar tariffs in three onshore wind locations: Market Weighton, Halifax, and Caerphilly.

Additionally, Octopus has used its tech platform ‘Winder’ to identify more locations for future ‘Fan Clubs.’